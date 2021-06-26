Pakistan Human Rights Groups Call For Imran Khan’s Public Apology For Remarks On Rape

KARACHI, Pakistan — Human rights groups in Pakistan have called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to publicly apologize for making controversial remarks on sexual violence, for which he pinned the blame on the woman’s attire.

At a press conference held on June 24, at least 16 civil society organizations, including the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), the Women’s Action Forum, Tehrik-e-Niswan, Aurat March, and the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research, among others, have strongly condemned Imran Khan’s troubling remarks linking women’s attire to rape, as per an HRCP statement.

“This is the second time that the Prime Minister has reduced sexual violence to an act of ‘temptation’,” read the statement.

“This is dangerously simplistic and only reinforces the common public perception that women are ‘knowing’ victims and men’ helpless’ aggressors. For the head of government—a government that claims to defend the rights of women and vulnerable groups—to insist on this view is simply inexcusable.”

HRCP further said that it was equally disheartening to see that several women members of the ruling party had jumped to the Prime Minister’s defense and justified his comments in vague, illogical terms.

“Even a cursory glance at the news should make it painfully clear that survivors of sexual violence can include women, girls, men, boys, and transgender persons–and that such acts can occur in schools, workplaces, homes, and public spaces. Gender, age, and attire do not ‘prevent’ rape any more than the time of day or the relationship between survivor and perpetrator,” said the HRCP.