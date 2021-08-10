After Multiple Delays, R. Kelly’s Sex Trafficking Trial Moves Forward

WASHINGTON — American singer-songwriter and record producer R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial is about to take its first significant step forward after several delays waylaid the process.

The lawyers for the R&B hitmaker’s case will begin jury selection on Aug. 16, 2021, in New York City, a full two years after he was charged with abusing women and girls for close to 20 years as his career allegedly shielded him from consequences.

A federal court judge in Brooklyn will question potential jurors about whether they can keep an open mind about Kelly amid immense public scrutiny brought on mainly by the #MeToo movement. A documentary series also shined a light on the singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, and his alleged illegal activities.

The proceeding will occur amid coronavirus pandemic precautions restricting the press and the public from overflowing courtrooms with video feeds. Kelly has been locked up since indicted in 2019, mostly housed in a federal jail in Chicago. He was moved last month to the federal Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn to face trial in a case that’s further tarnished his reputation as a singer.