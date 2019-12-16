Reluctance to Revisit our Racial Past – The Historical Backdrop

By Terri L. Crawford, JD

Originally published October 18, 2019

“The straitjackets of race, prejudice and discrimination do not wear only southern labels. . . . ” Martin Luther King Jr., Why We Can’t Wait

By the time The Star goes to press, we will be looking in the rear view mirror at the 100th anniversary of Will Brown’s lynching at the Douglas County Courthouse. With that in mind, we look forward to the monumental task of creating an open, honest and candid conversation about the racial history of our fair city.

In 2019, it appears we have begun the necessary work to begin a collective, political discussion about righting race-based historical “wrongs.” This discussion of Omaha, Nebraska necessitates pulling back the curtain to confront an ugly past. The truth is that race and racism have dominated Omaha’s history since the founding of the city. They defined its patterns of growth as well as the fight for civil rights for its Black citizens and other minority residents.

The Kansas-Nebraska Act was an 1854 bill that mandated “popular sovereignty” which gave settlers of the territory the right to decide whether slavery would be allowed within a new state’s borders. The bill directly conflicted with and overturned the Missouri Compromise’s use of latitude as the boundary between slave and free territory. The clashes that arose between pro-slavery and anti-slavery settlers in the aftermath of the act’s passage led to the period of violence known as “Bleeding Kansas” which helped pave the way for the American Civil War (1861-65). The Nebraska Territory was created in 1854 by the U.S. Congress with a legal caveat that it remain free of slavery. Although there was an agreement to do so, that rule was often broken.

The proposed Nebraska State Constitution had a clause limiting voting rights in the state to “free white males,” preventing the territory from becoming a state for almost a year. A proposal was raised to the Omaha City Council to abolish slavery within city limits five years after the city’s founding. The proposal failed.

According to census records, the African American population of Omaha doubled between 1910-1920, with Blacks accounting for only about one percent of the population of Nebraska. Economic opportunity in the meatpacking industry greatly increased Black migration to Omaha. South Omaha’s Armour meatpacking plant was one of the nation’s largest employers, promising wages and work for those leaving the South. Omaha was home to the “big four” meatpackers, Armour, Cudahy, Swift and Wilson. By 1910, Omaha’s Black population was the third largest among the western destination cities following Reconstruction and the Great Migration. It did not go unnoticed that the rising numbers of Black workers and their families caused “alarm” for Omaha’s White citizens.

In 1918, thousands of soldiers returned home from Europe ready to forget the trauma of war, but found themselves in a country wrestling with serious social and political problems. Particularly for Black soldiers, the return home was not so welcoming. Many states including Nebraska experienced the problems of “peacetime readjustment.” Prior to the war, racial tensions were serious but most prominent in the Southern states. During the war, Black citizens began the Great Migration to the North, occupying jobs once held by soldiers.

Although Omaha had seen racial clashes in the past, few were sensationalized in media accounts. During this same period, the Southern Poverty Law Center notes an increase in white supremacist ideology and membership in radical right and hate groups. After the war, the Ku Klux Klan launched major membership drives across the Midwest, founding the first Nebraska Klavern in Omaha in 1921. By year’s end there were around 24 chapters statewide with an estimated membership of 1,100. By 1923 the KKK claimed 45,000 members in Georgia, home of the group’s Atlanta headquarters. The Lincoln Star reported that the Klan was “active in Lincoln, Omaha, Fremont, York, Grand Island, Hastings, North Platte and Scottsbluff.” The Black population migrated to northern cities.

Brown, Creighton, Kountze, Poppleton, Hanscom, Eppley and Joslyn. Well-established families who traveled from outside the Nebraska Territory and staked their claims. The generational, structural White wealth they built has direct links to historic economic inequity and the legacy of American slavery.

In exploring the racist, dark past of Omaha, we would be remiss if we did not discuss the influence of “notable names” in Omaha’s structural White wealth apparatus. These pioneer powerhouse names are still seen today on the streets and buildings of Omaha, including Brown, Creighton, Kountze, Poppleton, Hanscom, Eppley and Joslyn. Generally speaking, these were not locals, but well-established families who traveled from outside the Nebraska Territory and staked their claims. The generational, structural White wealth they built has direct links to historic economic inequity and the legacy of American slavery.

Specifically, the Reconstruction period that followed the Civil War perpetrated economic terror and wealth-stripping that has left Black people at lasting economic disadvantage. White Americans have on average seven times the wealth of Black Americans. The Economic Policy Institute traced this legacy to its inception, the rescinding of “Field Order No. 15,” perhaps commonly remembered as “40 Acres and a Mule.” This was a post-Civil War promise made by General William Techumsah Sherman to Freed people that they would be given plots of land to work and control independently. It was designed to right a historical wrong against generations of Black citizens forced to provide the free labor that built an American wealth base without benefit or rewards to the enslaved. Lincoln’s successor, president Andrew Johnson explicitly reversed Special Field Order No. 15 and almost all land allocated during the war was restored to its pre-war White owners.

Although Black people make up nearly 13 percent of the U.S. population, they hold less than 3 percent of the nation’s total wealth. The median family wealth for White people is $171,000, compared with just $17,600 for Black people, and it becomes worse on the margins. According to the Economic Policy Institute, 19 percent of Black households have zero or negative net worth, while just 9 percent of White families live at that level of poverty.

Omaha at its founding was typical of many American cities, rife with racial resentment and discourse. Segregation, racial covenants, redlining, evictions, exclusion, subjugation and race-baiting sowed the seeds of racism and disdain for anyone who did not fit a vision of what Omaha should be. Hatred and distrust were used to build empires, and the perpetrators continue to reap the economic benefits to this day.

With that history stated, the true purpose of this series is to provide a conversational safe space to do the inner work of moving beyond personal limits of denial, guilt, shame, and blame. We must commit fully to self-evaluation, honest reflection and recognition of the historical effects of structural White wealth and systemic racism in cities across America, including Omaha, our home.

Dr. Terri L. Crawford, B.A., M.A, J.D ; University of Nebraska Omaha, Department of Black Studies – Adjunct Professor; Political Awareness and Involvement Chair, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (OAC ); Policy Director League of Women Voter Greater Omaha