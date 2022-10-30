Zion Baptist Church Prepares to Celebrate Pastor’s 14th Anniversary

The Greater Omaha community and beyond have been extended a cordial invitation to join the Zion Baptist Church Family in celebrating the 14th Anniversary of Pastor Kenneth A. Allen and First Lady Sandra C. Allen on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Zion Baptist Church, 2215 Grant Street in Omaha, Nebraska. Guest churches for the occasion include Rev. Eugene Rollerson and the Greater New Hope Baptist Church, Rev. Walter Jones and the New Beginning Community Baptist Church, both of Omaha; and Rev. Tremaine Combs and the Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Lincoln, NE.

Zion is planning multiple events coming up to the anniversary date that will give the church family and the community the opportunity to say, “Thank You” to Pastor and First Lady Allen. This year’s theme, “A Pastor Perfecting the Saints for the Work of the Ministry” speaks to the commitment of Pastor and First Lady Allen over the past 14 years.

The events that are planned for Pastor and First Lady Allen include:

August 24th: “Praying for Our Pastor”

A Special Prayer Service from 6:30-7:30 P.M.

August 26th: “Playing Games with Our Pastor”

Board Games and Cards from 6:00 – 9:00 P.M.

August 28th: “Praising God for Our Pastor,”

10:00 A.M. and 3:30 P.M.

The guest preacher for the August 28th morning worship will be Rev. John Canty, Director of TRIO Programs at Wayne State College. The guest preacher for the afternoon service will be Rev. Rollerson, Pastor of Greater New Hope.

Everyone is encouraged to be a part of as many events as possible. A catered banquet will take place at the church following morning worship on Sunday, the 28th as well. Seating is limited. Tickets may be purchased through the church office at 402-346-1502, Tuesday-Friday, 9:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M.

Come and share in the celebration for Rev. Kenneth A. Allen and First Lady Sandra C. Allen! For more information, contact the Zion church office at 402-346-1502. Your presence will be a sure blessing!