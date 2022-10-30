Govenor Race in Nebraska

The best way to make a decision is if it is fully informed. Picking an elected official who has the skills to fit the position is important. What is more important is knowing what that position does. A governor is essentially the manager of a state. They implement state laws, oversee the state executive branch.

Nebraska it is time! The election to pick a new state governor is November 8, 2022. This is an unquestionably important election for the state. With current Governor of Nebraska Pete Ricketts in his final term, many wonder what is next for the State of Nebraska. The ball is in our hands.

The best way to make a decision is if it is fully informed. Picking an elected official who has the skills to fit the position is important. What is more important is knowing what that position does. A governor is essentially the manager of a state. They implement state laws, oversee the state executive branch.

There are 13 offices in that branch, they include: governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, controller, auditor, superintendent of schools, insurance commissioner, agriculture, natural resources commissioner, labor commissioner, and the public service commissioner. Each of those offices contain their own different tasks and responsibilities; another article for another day.

The responsibility of the governor varies from state to state. A large component of their responsibilities is what the people of that state need. They are required to live in Nebraska for at least five years before running. With that qualification, it allows the potential candidate to get to know the state and what its citizens need. Three candidates were chosen on May 10th 2022 for the primary election. Libitarian candidate Scott Zimmerman, republican candidate Jim Pillen, and democratic candidate Carol Blood.

Candidate for governor Carol Blood had a campaigning event August 4, 2022 at the Highlander building in North Omaha. Candidate Blood has been campaigning non-stop to reach the citizens of Nebraska to let them know there is a listening ear. Carol Blood cares about the steps that it takes to understand state legislation and how we create and pass policies. From city council to Nebraska Legislature, they have taken the time to understand how to best help the people of our state.

Running for governor was not originally on Carol’ s agenda. It was the people that have felt the positive impact of Carol’s work who convinced her to run. “People [would] stop me at grocery stores and the farmers market that I am a volunteer for in my community,” Blood shares. “Every Saturday at the market they would tell me ‘you need to run for governor’.”

“When I saw the potential for Nebraska, I was really worried. [Worried] for my friends, family, for our farmers. It was going to be the same no matter who was elected.” This was the moment that changed Candidate Blood’s mind. Peers in the community, the people who voted her into the senate, and her husband Joe all actively expressed their support. “If not now, when? If not me, who?” From there, Candidate Blood’s hat was thrown into the ring to be the representation for Nebraskans as their governor.

With less than 90 days away from the election, it is crucial that each and every one of us are making informed decisions. It is our responsibility as citizens of this state to vote in our best interest. These decisions have generation impacting effects and we must secure a better future for the State of Nebraska. The ball is in our court.