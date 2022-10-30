Get The Paper:
At Home
Digitally
Make A Donation
At Home
Digitally
Make A Donation
November 3, 2022
The-Omaha-Star-Official-Logo
Charles-Drew-Covid-19-Vaccination-Information-Omaha-NE

Michael Carr

Forwarding to: Jack’s Memorial Chapel, 801 E. 36th St N, Tulsa, OK, 74106     918-428-4431

Ruby R. Smith

Survived by 3 sons: Calvin (Maria Rosa) Keys, Oakland, Ca, Victor (Jennifer) Keys, Omaha, Hugo Smith, Omaha; 2 daughters: Janice Smith Black, Tracy Smith, Omaha; 3 brothers: Walter Smith, Omaha, William Smith, Omaha, Raymond Smith, Michigan; 2 sisters: Levinia Smith, Omaha, Wilma Henry, Omaha; 11 grandchildren: Pamela Gayle Mayhue, Kevin D., Michael Brook, Marie Carmela Martens, Wendy C. Keys, Terri Hamons, Shellina Brown, Shanique D. Smith, Sidney R. Smith, Derrick A. Gaspand III, Dominique S. Black, Makeda M. Black, great grand, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives. 

Hannah J. Moore

Survived by four sons: Doug, Greg, Gil, and Michael. Grandchildren; Zachary and Alexis, and a host of relatives and friends. 

Michael Carr,Sr. was born January 6, 1951 in Lexington, NE. He moved from Lexington, NE to Omaha, NE in his childhood. Michael attended Clifton Hill Elementary and Monroe and Benson High Schools in Omaha, NE. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at an early age and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served in the United States Marine Corps 1969-1972. He was employed at American Airlines for several years. He was then employed at Modern Equipment before retiring. Michael was a sharp dresser and was known for his stylish fashion. He loved working on cars and going to the drag races whenever visiting his brother Jimmie in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was proceeded in death by his father Elmer Charles Carr, Sr.; brothers: Elmer Charles Carr, Jr., Jimmie Lee Carr , Rickey Leon Carr, and Joey Warren Carr. He leaves to morn his wife, Ethelene Carr; mother, Dorris Marie Carr; son, Michael Carr,Jr.; brother, Glenn Carr (Vicki); dedicated, loving nephews, Darrice and Shannon Carr; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Forwarding to: Jack’s Memorial Chapel, 801 E. 36th St N, Tulsa, OK, 74106     918-428-4431

Ruby R. Smith

Survived by 3 sons: Calvin (Maria Rosa) Keys, Oakland, Ca, Victor (Jennifer) Keys, Omaha, Hugo Smith, Omaha; 2 daughters: Janice Smith Black, Tracy Smith, Omaha; 3 brothers: Walter Smith, Omaha, William Smith, Omaha, Raymond Smith, Michigan; 2 sisters: Levinia Smith, Omaha, Wilma Henry, Omaha; 11 grandchildren: Pamela Gayle Mayhue, Kevin D., Michael Brook, Marie Carmela Martens, Wendy C. Keys, Terri Hamons, Shellina Brown, Shanique D. Smith, Sidney R. Smith, Derrick A. Gaspand III, Dominique S. Black, Makeda M. Black, great grand, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives. 

Hannah J. Moore

Survived by four sons: Doug, Greg, Gil, and Michael. Grandchildren; Zachary and Alexis, and a host of relatives and friends. 

About Author

Pranjal Doorwar

Related Posts

Obituaries Religion

Thomas Funeral Home Obituaries

November 2020-Present (alphabetical order) Baby Tristan Barnes 1/25/21 Leon Bender 12/30/20

the-omaha-star-avatarOmaha Star
April 29, 2021
Obituaries Religion

Fellowship of Christian Athletes Inducting Dr. Judson

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA, www.fca. org) is inducting seven

the-omaha-star-avatarOmaha Star
April 30, 2021
Obituaries Business

ATTENTION READERS: Looking for Death and Funeral

Looking for Death and Funeral Notices? If you want a notice

the-omaha-star-avatarOmaha Star
May 4, 2021
Obituaries Religion

Celebrating the Life of John Jasper Long

John Jasper Long Jr., age 95, the son of John Sr.

the-omaha-star-avatarOmaha Star
May 11, 2021
Obituaries Religion

In Loving Memory of Mr. Marvin Louis

Our family is profoundly disheartened to announce that our brother and

the-omaha-star-avatarOmaha Star
October 15, 2021

Proudly Serving Our Community for Over  80 Years

Email:

publisher@omahastarinc.com

Phone:

402.346.4041

Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

Community

Entertainment

News

Religion