Forwarding to: Jack’s Memorial Chapel, 801 E. 36th St N, Tulsa, OK, 74106 918-428-4431

Ruby R. Smith

Survived by 3 sons: Calvin (Maria Rosa) Keys, Oakland, Ca, Victor (Jennifer) Keys, Omaha, Hugo Smith, Omaha; 2 daughters: Janice Smith Black, Tracy Smith, Omaha; 3 brothers: Walter Smith, Omaha, William Smith, Omaha, Raymond Smith, Michigan; 2 sisters: Levinia Smith, Omaha, Wilma Henry, Omaha; 11 grandchildren: Pamela Gayle Mayhue, Kevin D., Michael Brook, Marie Carmela Martens, Wendy C. Keys, Terri Hamons, Shellina Brown, Shanique D. Smith, Sidney R. Smith, Derrick A. Gaspand III, Dominique S. Black, Makeda M. Black, great grand, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives.

Hannah J. Moore

Survived by four sons: Doug, Greg, Gil, and Michael. Grandchildren; Zachary and Alexis, and a host of relatives and friends.

Michael Carr,Sr. was born January 6, 1951 in Lexington, NE. He moved from Lexington, NE to Omaha, NE in his childhood. Michael attended Clifton Hill Elementary and Monroe and Benson High Schools in Omaha, NE. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at an early age and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served in the United States Marine Corps 1969-1972. He was employed at American Airlines for several years. He was then employed at Modern Equipment before retiring. Michael was a sharp dresser and was known for his stylish fashion. He loved working on cars and going to the drag races whenever visiting his brother Jimmie in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was proceeded in death by his father Elmer Charles Carr, Sr.; brothers: Elmer Charles Carr, Jr., Jimmie Lee Carr , Rickey Leon Carr, and Joey Warren Carr. He leaves to morn his wife, Ethelene Carr; mother, Dorris Marie Carr; son, Michael Carr,Jr.; brother, Glenn Carr (Vicki); dedicated, loving nephews, Darrice and Shannon Carr; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

