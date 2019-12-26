North Omaha Timeline 1920 – 1940

1920- 30s First wave of white flight from near North Omaha following the riots. Black families were unable to exit, due to housing covenants common in the 1920s and validated by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1926. These so-called “Gentlemens’ Agreements” were restrictive covenants legally preventing Black residents from renting property outside of North Omaha. This isolation necessitated a self-sufficiency that contributed to thriving Black- and Jewish-owned businesses on North 24th St. during this period.

1920 The Nineteenth Amendment is ratified, giving U.S. women the right to vote. However, the Amendment failed to fully enfranchise African American and other minority women. Election officials regularly obstructed access of minority women to the ballot box, using fraud, intimidation, poll taxes and state violence. This repression of rights was not deemed illegal until the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

1923 The Jewell Building was erected in 1923 at 2221 N. 24th Street by James Jewell, Sr. Its premier nightclub “Dreamland” hosted many legendary musical jazz and blues artists, including Dinah Washington, Earl Hines, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie and Lionel Hampton.

1923 According to Malcolm X biographer Manning Marabel, the Klu Klux Klan had grown to 45,000 members in Nebraska, added a women’s branch in 1925 and had Tri-K clubs for children. It held a state convention in Lincoln, and had 1,500 participants in a parade.

May 19, 1925 Malcolm X (then Malcolm Little) was born in Omaha. The family fled Omaha after being terrorized by the KKK in their home. A minister’s son, X joined the Nation of Islam becoming an influential leader and a pivotal civil rights figure. His birthsite is on the National Register of Historic Places and now houses the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation at 3448 Pinkney (now Evans) Street.

1927 The Omaha Urban League was founded.

1929 The Great Depression begins, lasting through the late 30s.

1930 90 percent of Nebraska blacks now live in Lincoln or Omaha.

1935 Omaha’s Black and poor immigrant neighborhoods are clearly defined and ghettoized by redlining maps used by banks and real estate agents. Further restrictions on conveyance (rental, lease, sale, transfer) were often included, effectively defining the racial makeup most of the neighborhoods in Omaha during the first decades after establishment. Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC) creates a “Security map” of Omaha (and all U.S cities over 400,000 people). The maps designated “Redlined” areas of a city, marked with red boundaries as “hazardous” for loans. In Omaha, these areas are located on the eastern edge of the city where poor Black and Hispanic populations are concentrated. Local bankers use these maps deny home loans to residents within the area.

1935-36 Omaha Mayor Roy Nathan Towl champions “slum clearance and public housing” in East Omaha. Omaha establishes the Omaha Housing Authority in 1935.

1938 The Logan Fontenelle housing projects are completed. Conceived as temporary housing for working class European families, they were segregated until the 50s, and torn down in the 90s.

July 9, 1938 The first issue of the Omaha Star was published. Five thousand copies were printed and sold for ten cents each. With the banner “Joy and Happiness”, the Star featured positive news about the black community in North Omaha, Nebraska. Celebrating positive African-American families, role models and accomplishments, the Star quickly became a pillar of the North Omaha community. By 1945 it was the only black newspaper remaining in Omaha.