North Omaha Timeline, 1854 – 1919

History is not just stuff that happens by accident. We are the products of the history that our ancestors chose, if we’re White. If we are Black, we are products of the history that our ancestors most likely did not choose. Yet here we are all together, the products of a set of choices. And we have to understand that in order to escape from it.” Kevin Gannon, Professor of History (From “13th,” a documentary film by Ava DuVernay)

July 4, 1854 The city of Omaha is informally established at a picnic by White claim-stakers from Council Bluffs in what has been Indian Country since 1700, on the site of present day Central High School.

1854 Census lists 13 African Americans, likely slaves, in Nebraska Territory. Total Nebraska population was 2,732.

1855 Sally Bayne arrived in Omaha and is counted as the first free African American to settle in the Nebraska Territory.

1860 – 1870 Methodist circuit preacher Moses Shinn begins selling his land, site of the modern-day Kellom neighborhood (Cuming to Hamilton, 27th to 29th Streets.) For the first 50 years, the neighborhood is populated primarily by White immigrants, including Russian, Eastern European Jewish and Scandinavian families and fewer Black families.

1861 Nebraska Territory bans slavery. There are conflicting reports of how many African Americans lived in the area at this time, 25 or 81.The territory encompassed areas of modern-day Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Colorado, and Montana.

1863 Emancipation Proclamation ended the practice of slavery in the Union, technically also applying to the rebellious Confederate states.

1865 The Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution abolishes slavery and involuntary servitude, except as “punishment for a crime.”

1865-1877 Reconstruction. Some 4 million former slaves are freed, but restrictive “black codes” on labor and behavior are quickly passed in the South. Outraged Republican senators in the North intervened with “Radical Reconstruction,” passing laws to protect emancipated Blacks. In 1867, Black men gained a voice in government for the first time in American history, but a violent backlash soon restores white supremacy.

1865 The oldest African American congregation in Nebraska, St. John’s African Methodist Episcopal Church, is founded in North Omaha on the corner of 18th and Webster Streets.

1867 Nebraska is the first state to join the Union after the Civil War. As a condition of statehood, it is forced by Congress remove a “whites only” voting restriction from its state constitution. The state motto “Equality Before the Law” reflected Nebraska’s willingness to extend suffrage to black Americans.

1870 The Fifteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits the restriction of voting rights for (male) citizens “on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”

1870 About 800 Black Americans live in Nebraska, settling in towns near jobs in hotels, restaurants and rail yards. Some pioneers tried farming on their own, which required capital they didn’t have. Those that did claim homesteads mostly came one by one in the early 1870s, scattering statewide.

1877 The Compromise of 1877 was an informal, unwritten deal that settled the intensely disputed 1876 U.S. presidential election between Rutherford B. Hayes (R) and Samuel J. Tilden (D). The dispute was resolved in a backroom meeting between senators and allies of Hayes. They agreed Hayes would assume the presidency on the condition that Republicans withdraw all federal troops from the South, thus ending Reconstruction.

1877 Southern Democrats’ promises to protect civil and political rights of Black citizens were not kept after Hayes takes office. As federal interference in southern affairs waned, southern legislatures passed a series of “Jim Crow” laws 10 years after “Radical Reconstruction,” requiring the separation of Whites from “persons of color” on public transportation, in schools, parks, restaurants, theaters, etc.

1877 Federal troops pulled out of the South and segregationist laws were passed. Nebraska and other western states offered millions of acres of free land for Black farmers to claim.

1879 Mass exodus of Southern Black families, known as the “Exodusters.” Between March and April, 6,200 “Exodusters” arrived in St. Louis en route to Kansas and Nebraska.

1879 The first acknowledgment of Native Americans’ human rights by the US Government occurs during the trial of Standing Bear v. Crook.

1890 About 8,900 Black citizens living in Nebraska. Many settle in western Nebraska rather than Omaha, as there was free land available for them under the Homestead Act.

1892 Dr. Matthew Ricketts, a physician in North Omaha, is the first African American man elected to the Nebraska State Legislature, serving two terms. He was also the first Black doctor to graduate from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in Omaha. Ricketts is credited with opening Omaha’s first African American firefighting company; securing appointments for African Americans in Omaha’s city government and Nebraska state government; and serving throughout the community in philanthropic and service-oriented organizations.



1910 – 1920 Due in part to the Great Migration, Omaha’s Black population doubles to 10,315 or about five percent of the total population. At this time, around 80% of the city’s population is employed in livestock-related jobs. Company owners aggressively recruited Black workers as strikebreakers, fueling anger and hostility among working-class White men.

1912 A local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is formed in Omaha.

1915 “The Birth of a Nation” is released, an epic 3-hour silent film about the Civil War and Reconstruction. The White public generally accepted its racist narrative as historical fact. The film is credited with reinvigorating membership in the KKK, particularly in the Midwest.

1916 – 1970s The Great Migration of former slaves from the rural South begins and continues for about 60 years. In 1916, 90% of all African-Americans were living in the South and by the 70s, 47% were living in cities of the North and West.

September 28, 1919 Will Brown, a Black meatpacking employee, is lynched by an angry white mob in front of the Douglas County Courthouse, unjustly accused of raping a White woman. No one is ever charged in his death.