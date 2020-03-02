North Omaha Residents Offer Affordable Housing Ideas/Solutions
02/03/20
By Dawaune Lamont Hayes
Housing affordability affects all people, no matter their income. Change will require a holistic effort founded in community and reflected in government and market policy. If we listen to each other, we might just come up with many solutions. Here are some of the local residents’ ideas from the PRI community meeting:
- Evaluate Urban Indian Health Coalition’s new affordable housing development in South Omaha
- Consider barriers such as: felony records, poor credit scores, financial literacy, and legal assistance
- Collective action, unified vision, and organizing to approach housing on neighborhood scales
- Mixed-use new builds to enable commercial on the bottom and residential on the top
- Flexible affordable housing beginning under subsidy that decreases over time and encourages upward mobility
- Property tax abatement for low-income homeowners to aid in building wealth
- Increase communication channels and timelines
- Explore tiny houses, villages, and other forms of non-traditional housing construction
- Cooperative ownership models that disperse cost burdens to make purchase more affordable.