NORTH OMAHA CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY PLAN
04/02/20
By Terri Sanders, Publisher/Editor
STAY HOME! STAY SAFE!
- Stay Home – Only leave home to shop for groceries, work or emergencies.
- Keep personal distance. Stay six feet apart.
- Wear a cloth face covering or mask.
- Call to get tested if you believe you have been exposed or have symptoms.
- Wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and water. Cover your cough and sneeze with tissue/covered elbow. Wash your hands afterwards.
- Don’t touch eyes, nose or mouth. Don’t shake hands.
- Get accurate information and stay informed. Reduce stigma.
- Clean your food after purchasing from store.
- Vote by mail and complete the census.
- Support black businesses and businesses in North Omaha including community media.