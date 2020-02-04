NORTH OMAHA CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY PLAN

By Terri Sanders, Publisher/Editor

Stay Home – Only leave home to shop for groceries, work or emergencies.

Keep personal distance. Stay six feet apart.

Wear a cloth face covering or mask.

Call to get tested if you believe you have been exposed or have symptoms.

Wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and water. Cover your cough and sneeze with tissue/covered elbow. Wash your hands afterwards.

Don’t touch eyes, nose or mouth. Don’t shake hands.

Get accurate information and stay informed. Reduce stigma.

Clean your food after purchasing from store.

Vote by mail and complete the census.