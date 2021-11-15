Sheritta Strong: Vice Chancellor Inclusion

Get The Paper:
December 2, 2021
Sheritta Strong, MD, has been named Assistant Vice Chancellor of Inclusion at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC). An Omaha native, Dr. Strong is a UNMC College of Medicine alumni and 13-year faculty member in the UNMC Department of Psychiatry. She is an adult psychiatrist with primary interests in the treatment of chronic and persistent mental illness and minority-related mental health concerns. As an advocate in the community and for those affected by mental illness, she is passionate about reducing barriers to quality care by increasing community awareness of mental illness and its impact on our society. 

Dr. Strong is a leader in undergraduate medical education at UNMC. She has been the pre-clinical co-director of the phase 1 Neurosciences Block for more than 10 years, coordinating all aspects of pre-clinical psychiatry training at UNMC. 

Being honored as a distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, she also has been the recipient of several awards locally and nationally including the Urban League African American Leadership Award in Health, Women in Medicine Award from the National Coalition of Negro Women, the UNMC Alumni Early Career Achievement Award, and the American Psychiatric Association’s Nancy C.A. Roeske, MD Award, which is given to individuals who have made outstanding and sustaining contributions to medical student education.

Dr. Sheritta Strong is a proud member of the Omaha Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She is married with two sons.

