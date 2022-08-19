Rising Stars in Their Own Rights in the Metro area!

Imani started her extra-curricular activities by competing on the Varsity Swim team. She then participated in Varsity track and field. In both sports she earned a Letter. In track she placed in the top 6th at the Metro Championships, which qualified her for State in the long jump, triple jump, and 4×1. Imani placed 10th in the long jump at state and 9th in the 4×100. Her season did not end there. She continued to work hard and participated in the USA Track & Field Association (USATF) with her track club, Peak Performance.

Terry and Joyce Grigsby direct Peak Performance Track Club where Imani has been running track since she was 5 years old. Well, this summer, Imani truly put in some hard work. She started by qualifying for the Regional Championships in Minnesota by placing 2nd in the long jump and 1st in triple jump at the USATF Nebraska State Meet. Imani competed in the USATF Youth Outdoor National Championship, at the Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island in New York. She placed 2nd in the long jump with a mark of 17 ft. 7 in. and 2nd in the triple jump with a mark of 36 ft. 9 in. That was a personal best for her. After competing in New York, Imani went to Lakeville, Minnesota to compete in the USATF Region 8 Junior Olympic Championship from July 7–10. Imani was Regional Champion in the long jump with a mark of 17 ft-9in and came in second in the triple jump with a mark of 35 ft-8in. however she was not done yet! Imani went from the east coast to the west coast.

Imani competed in the USATF National Junior Olympics at California State University in Sacramento, California. Imani became an All-American by placing seventh in the long jump with a mark of 17ft-5.5in and 11th in the triple jump with a mark of 35ft-8in. She was so proud of herself and so thankful her family support in everything she has desired to do and done. Her parents, Clinton and Tierra Skanes, and her sister Aniyah Skanes, were with her every step of the way cheering her on. Her parents have been coaching her in the long and triple jump since she was 7 years old.

Imani’s sister, Aniyah Skanes, had an eventful summer as well. Aniyah competed in the USATF Youth Outdoor National Championships. Aniyah placed seventh in the high jump with a mark of 4 ft. 5 in. One of Aniyah’s passion is acting. She performed in her first play production called Descendants, held August 4-6, at Rose Studios for Youth Artists, https://rosetheater.org/education/classes-and-camps/. Her charter was Cruella De Vil.

Their parents said, “We are so proud of the girls” accomplishments on and off the track. Imani and Aniyah work very hard on the field, but they work very hard in the classroom as well. Imani ended her freshman year with a 4.0 GPA and Aniyah ended her 7th grade year with a 3.5 GPA. As a family, we hope the girls continue to go after their goals and strive to be the best students, best athletes, and best young women they can be.

Photos:

ImaniSkanes

Aniyal Skanes