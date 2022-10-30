Opera Outdoors is a FREE, family-friendly outdoor concert featuring a sampling of opera’s greatest hits. The concert is open to the public; no tickets are necessary, and this year’s event will be hosted in English and Spanish.

In addition to spectacular singing, the evening will include pre-concert activities in the popular FREE Kid’s Zone, featuring balloon animals, arts and crafts station and lawn games for all ages.

Opera Omaha will partner with Autism Action Partnership will provide sensory kits prior to the performance and present an inclusive concert.

The Gotta Be Me Heartlight Choir will open the concert.

Opera Outdoors will feature live performances by Opera Omaha’s Holland Community Opera Fellow, Jaime Marie Webb, as well as special guests Mezzo Soprano Hilary Ginther, Tenor Taylor Stayton, Bass Kevin Thompson and the Opera Omaha Chorus, comprised of local artists. Opera Outdoors will be conducted by Opera Omaha’s Head of Music, Sean Kelly and directed by Frances Rabalais with lighting by Aaron Craig, and will be hosted again by Holland Community Opera Fellow, Fernando Antonio Montejano and KVNO host, Gabriel Escalera.

Friday, August 19. Kids Zone and Park opens at 5:30, concert begins at 7:00pm (Rain date of August 20).

All activities are in Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, 3110 Farnam Street, Omaha.