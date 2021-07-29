Healthy Lifestyle May Help Mitigate High Genetic Risk Of Cancer

WASHINGTON — Healthy lifestyle factors such as abstinence from smoking and drinking, low body mass index, and exercise correlated with decreased cancer incidence, even in individuals with a high genetic risk.

The study titled “Genetic risk for overall cancer and the benefit of adherence to a healthy lifestyle” was published in Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. The study is authored by Guangfu Jin, Ph.D., a professor at Nanjing Medical University.

As genetic research continues to uncover loci, or areas in DNA, with specific changes that influence cancer risk, researchers can define polygenic risk scores (PRS) — personalized estimates of an individual’s cancer risk— based on a patient’s unique combination of these changes. However, most PRS are generated for a specific cancer type rather than for overall cancer risk.

“A PRS indicating risk of a certain cancer is important but not enough,” said Jin.

“We tried to create an indicator — the cancer polygenic risk score (CPRS) — to measure the genetic risk of cancer as a whole.”