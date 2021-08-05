Covid-19: UK To Move India, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE From Red Travel List To Amber

LONDON — The United Kingdom will move India, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the ‘red’ to ‘amber’ list on Aug. 8, as the Covid-19 situation in these countries has improved.

The list was created for international travel amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Travel to a ‘red list’ country isn’t advised. As per the amber list rules, before traveling to England, you must take a Covid-19 test. The list has a third category—green—with countries that pose the least Covid-19 risk.

All changes will come into effect from Aug. 8, as per UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

“We are committed to opening up international travel safely, taking advantage of the gains we’ve made through our successful vaccination program, helping connect families, friends, and businesses around the world,” he said.

The UK issued the latest Covid-19 travel update on Aug. 4.

“India will move to the amber list at 4 am, on Aug. 8,” the UK government said. “You must take the test in the three days before you travel to England,” said an official.

“On your arrival in England, you must quarantine yourself at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days. Also, you must take a Covid-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8.”

To continue cautiously reopening international travel, Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania, and Norway would be added to the government’s green list, having demonstrated they posed a low risk to UK public health.

The data for all countries will be kept under review, and the government will not hesitate to take action where a country’s epidemiological picture changes.

Meanwhile, one does not have to quarantine or take a day 8 test after arriving in England.

“Either you are fully vaccinated in the UK or under the UK vaccine program overseas, otherwise, within 18 days from the day of your arrival in England,” an official said.

Earlier in April, the United Kingdom added India to its travel “red list.”

India on Aug. 4 reported 42,625 new Covid-19 cases, 36,668 recoveries, and 562 deaths in 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases has reached 31,812,114, including 30,933,022 discharges and 426,321 deaths.

The number of active cases has gone up to 410,353, accounting for 1.29 percent of the total number of cases.

As per the health ministry, the daily positivity rate is at 2.31 percent, the weekly positivity rate is at 2.36 percent, and the recovery is at 97.37 percent.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Amrita Das and Pallavi Mehra