Get The Paper:
At Home
Digitally
Make A Donation
At Home
Digitally
Make A Donation
June 25, 2021
The-Omaha-Star-Official-Logo
Charles-Drew-Covid-19-Vaccination-Information-Omaha-NE

Automated First-Aid System Wins Smart Cities Connect Award

SALI from Inovytec provides everything bystanders need to begin first aid. (Courtesy of Inovytec)

Israeli company Inovytec won a Smart Cities Connect Smart 50 Award for its implementation of the SALI first-aid system in Marburg, Germany.

The automated emergency care device has also been deployed in Romania and in Israel.

The Smart 50 Awards, in partnership with Smart Cities Connect, Smart Cities Connect Foundation and US Ignite, annually recognize the most innovative and influential global smart city projects.

When someone experiences a cardiac or medical emergency in a public area where SALI is available, any bystander can open the case and place the patient’s head on an integrated headrest. A video screen inside guides the bystander through providing basic first aid using attaching tools for non-invasive airway management, automated oxygen therapy, vital monitoring and defibrillation.

SALI automatically connects to an emergency dispatch center, enabling interactive instruction from a medical professional and real-time transmission of vital signs.

A study of the implementation in Germany found that SALI reduced time to first medical treatment by six minutes and 12 seconds. This time can be critical for improving outcomes.

SALI was also placed in 240 supermarkets and 140 public areas in Bucharest as part of a national emergency health care services project in Romania.

“SALI helps cities create connected safe zones within which people are significantly more protected in emergency situations,” said Inovytec CEO Udi Kantor. “It empowers community members to be responsible for one another and take action before the arrival of the emergency response team.”

Inovytec, founded in 2011, is a medical device company that develops cutting-edge medical devices, such as the Lubo Airway Collar, with a focus on routine and emergency respiratory and cardiac failure.

Automated first-aid system wins Smart Cities Connect award appeared first on Israel21C.



The post Automated First-Aid System Wins Smart Cities Connect Award appeared first on Zenger News.

Tags:

About Author

zenger.news

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

News

Three “Legacy Leaders” Recognized By Bacon On

On February 20 in a ceremony at Compassion in Action, Inc.

Omaha Star
March 9, 2020
Featured

Local Girls Selected As Girls Inc. National

Two Girls Inc. of Omaha members have been chosen as a

Omaha Star
June 9, 2020
News

High School Racial Justice Essay Contest

The Omaha Community Council on Racial Justice and Reconciliation (OCCRJR) in

Dr Franklin Thompson
June 9, 2020
Lifestyle Local Lifestyle News

Next Steps for Love’s Include Youth Programs

The North 24th Street Business Improvement District (BID) andAssociation have chosen

Omaha Star
June 9, 2020
Editorials Featured News

Omaha Public Schools Shares Progress of Bond

Since 2014, Omaha Public Schools has renovated more than 69 schools,

Omaha Star
June 9, 2020