Get The Paper:
At Home
Digitally
Make A Donation
At Home
Digitally
Make A Donation
July 11, 2021
The-Omaha-Star-Official-Logo
Charles-Drew-Covid-19-Vaccination-Information-Omaha-NE

5 Israeli Firms Named World Economic Forum Tech Pioneers

Farmers place CropX sensors in the field to gather soil data for analysis, leading to water savings and increased yield. (Courtesy of CropX)

The World Economic Forum chose five Israeli companies for its 2021 list of 100 Technology Pioneers from six continents that are “poised to have a significant impact on business and society.”

“These companies show great potential to not only shake up their industries but offer real solutions to global problems,” said Susan Nesbitt, head of the Global Innovators Community at WEF, the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The companies are:

1. CropX, pioneering the world’s first do-it-yourself farm management platform using big data, machine learning and cloud technology to boost agricultural output and save water, based on real-time soil data gathered by sensors.

2. MDClone, liberating useful medical data from privacy shackles by creating an exact replica of original data without patient identifying information.

3. Cheq, protecting large organizations from customer acquisition fraud.

4. MyndYou, developer of an artificial intelligence-based virtual care assistant that helps care teams and payers help seniors by managing manage social impact of health, chronic conditions, medication adherence and fall prevention.

5. Phinergy, creating clean energy via a metal-air technology that extracts power contained in metals such as aluminum and zinc.

Technology Pioneers will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

5 Israeli Firms Named World Economic Forum Tech Pioneers appeared first on Israel21C.



The post 5 Israeli Firms Named World Economic Forum Tech Pioneers appeared first on Zenger News.

Tags:

About Author

zenger.news

Previous Post

Related Posts

News

Three “Legacy Leaders” Recognized By Bacon On

On February 20 in a ceremony at Compassion in Action, Inc.

Omaha Star
March 9, 2020
Featured

Local Girls Selected As Girls Inc. National

Two Girls Inc. of Omaha members have been chosen as a

Omaha Star
June 9, 2020
News

High School Racial Justice Essay Contest

The Omaha Community Council on Racial Justice and Reconciliation (OCCRJR) in

Dr Franklin Thompson
June 9, 2020
Lifestyle Local Lifestyle News

Next Steps for Love’s Include Youth Programs

The North 24th Street Business Improvement District (BID) andAssociation have chosen

Omaha Star
June 9, 2020
Editorials Featured News

Omaha Public Schools Shares Progress of Bond

Since 2014, Omaha Public Schools has renovated more than 69 schools,

Omaha Star
June 9, 2020

Proudly Serving Our Community for Over  80 Years

Email:

publisher@omahastarinc.com

Phone:

402.346.4041

Twitter
Facebook-f
Instagram

Community

Entertainment

News

Religion