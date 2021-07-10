The World Economic Forum chose five Israeli companies for its 2021 list of 100 Technology Pioneers from six continents that are “poised to have a significant impact on business and society.”

“These companies show great potential to not only shake up their industries but offer real solutions to global problems,” said Susan Nesbitt, head of the Global Innovators Community at WEF, the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The companies are:

1. CropX, pioneering the world’s first do-it-yourself farm management platform using big data, machine learning and cloud technology to boost agricultural output and save water, based on real-time soil data gathered by sensors.

2. MDClone, liberating useful medical data from privacy shackles by creating an exact replica of original data without patient identifying information.

3. Cheq, protecting large organizations from customer acquisition fraud.

4. MyndYou, developer of an artificial intelligence-based virtual care assistant that helps care teams and payers help seniors by managing manage social impact of health, chronic conditions, medication adherence and fall prevention.

5. Phinergy, creating clean energy via a metal-air technology that extracts power contained in metals such as aluminum and zinc.

Technology Pioneers will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

5 Israeli Firms Named World Economic Forum Tech Pioneers appeared first on Israel21C.