More Market Rate Homes, City Buy-in Would Help Uplift North Omaha

By Lynn Sanchez, Special Projects Editor



Originally published October 18, 2019

Between them, Al Goodwin and Michael Maroney have been at the helm of the Omaha Economic Development Corporation (OEDC) for over 40 years. Their commercial and residential ventures have made an undeniable impact on the physical, social and economic landscape of North Omaha. Drive through the neighborhood for a few minutes and you will see them: Kellom Heights, Ville de Sante, the historic Jewell Building, The Learning Community Center, Fair Deal Village Marketplace, to name a few.

And if you think it’s easy, they will tell you straight up, “It ain’t easy.”

They are numbers guys, hard-nosed businessmen. But they haven’t forgotten why they got into the business — commitment to the community, desire to uplift it, and belief in the ingenuity and resilience of its people.

Like many, Goodwin’s family migrated to Omaha from Mississippi and Louisiana to escape “prejudice,” as he calls it. He became a loan officer for the Small Business Administration and worked for Omaha mayor Eugene Leahy. He later joined Wesley House which ran numerous programs and social services. Under Rodney Wead, Wesley House had created the “Overall Economic Development Plan” for North Omaha in the late 70s. Out of the need for a dedicated organization to implement grant money, OEDC emerged. Goodwin was its first president in 1977.

In 1969, a young Maroney worked in the offices of Union Pacific. He had joined in an Open Occupancy protest at City Hall as a high schooler and wanted to do more. He heard about an upcoming celebration of Malcolm X Day hosted by the Black Panthers and other groups in a local park. The groups were encouraging the community to stay home from work or school in honor of the slain civil rights leader. Maroney asked for the day off work at UP. “Next thing I know, I’m called up to a much higher floor.” Again, he was asked why he wanted the day off. “I told the truth.” His request was refused. “I understood why. And so I quit. I went to the celebration.”

Leaving UP eventually led him to a position with Wesley House. Maroney, about 10 years Goodwin’s junior, worked with him off and on, finally succeeding him as president in 2005.

As the two discuss North Omaha development, several themes emerge: transportation, jobs and housing, all issues deeply entangled with racial discrimination in Omaha.

As well-paid packing house and railroad jobs dwindled in the early century, North Omaha residents were often stranded far from gainful employment. OEDC attempted to provide a van service to transport them, but was unable to maintain it. “As jobs left, people of higher income left,” Goodwin says. “A lot of the larger houses were subdivided into apartments and you had people with less income coming in. It was just a spiral effect.”

Property values had no chance to rise as housing aged and became overcrowded. When outside businesses that might provide much-needed jobs assessed North Omaha as a location, most found it lacking. “When shopping centers and major retailers look at areas, they look at the rooftops, the value of the houses, the income levels, the transportation, the workforce,” Goodwin says. “They see a depressed area, it just doesn’t meet their profile. So they won’t locate here.” This unfortunate reality is a nationwide problem, he emphasizes, not just Omaha.

“McMansions” or market rate housing that flourishes in West Omaha is scarce in North Omaha because again, from a strictly business perspective, it is a poor risk for developers. North Omaha housing is some of the oldest in the city.

Maroney explains the conundrum. “To build a $200,000 house costs you $200,000. You’ve got to be able to sell it for that,” he says. To build such a house in a neighborhood with depressed property values, “You might get $130,000 to $140,000 appraised value, if that much. The bank will lend you 80 percent of that. Then you’ve got to come up with $100,000 (down payment.)” Once again, the numbers mean home buyers and developers probably won’t invest in an area where they aren’t able to build equity and make money when the house is sold.

For this reason, OEDC has adjusted its approach to real estate development, and is now focused on bringing more market rate housing to the area.

“We came to the realization that if all you do in a low income community is low income housing, all you’re doing is recycling poverty,” Maroney said.

But again, it “ain’t easy.” Maroney points to the concerted effort it took to create one small development of market rate homes, Miami Heights. The City helped assemble a small area consisting of 33 lots with 19 different owners, 12 of whom did not live in Omaha. They had a willing, progressive banking partner, neighbors who were on board with the changes and qualified buyers who could afford loans for $300,000 homes. Part of the reason the neighbors agreed to the project is that Maroney grew up around 30th and Miami, and the residents trusted him. None of this happened overnight, the deal took several years to play out. “It takes the right players, the right kind of vision, and willingness to bend a little bit and it will make things happen,” says Maroney.

Big picture, Goodwin says, the community needs to be “economically uplifted.” Government money is helpful, but it comes with many restrictions. He tells entrepreneurs that they must be savvy and able to “get value out of what you do. You cannot depend on the government or anyone else to give you something.”

Maroney and Goodwin identify several keys to healthy North Omaha development: entrepreneurship with an equity position, political will, and corporate investment. Considering the area’s cultural significance, they caution that community members must remain active in the decision-making process to preserve and protect their history and as property values rise, avoid pricing long-time residents out of the area.

The two say they have not seen city government gaining traction in bringing depressed areas up to par with the rest of the city. Goodwin notes that Omaha policymakers could require a percentage of minority contractors be hired for government contracts based on the population statistics. “There’s nothing wrong with set-asides,” he says. “They’re not giving away anything; they’re going to go in and they’re going to work. But that’s what you have to do in order to get them to hire people.” Look around at the current public works projects, he says. “I guarantee you aren’t going to see many African Americans with a pick, a shovel, a tractor or anything else.”

Maroney adds, “Corporations could do a much more deliberate job in searching out minority businesses to work with. Because if we don’t have businesses that are growing and becoming stronger, diminishing that wealth gap is much less likely to happen and we’re not going to have the impact we all talk about wanting to have. The way things are going, it will take African Americans 400 years to close the wealth gap. And that is unacceptable.”

Goodwin notes that as North Omaha becomes more desirable to developers, those who care about it must remain vigilant and politically active. “You look at North Omaha now, and you can see the location is helping the city. It’s close to downtown, it’s close to the airport, you can get a whole lot of different places in 10 minutes,” he says. “It’s attractive to young people. Go downtown, look at the buildings that are being occupied now by the young people and empty nesters. People are coming back. And as they come back they want to expand out and as they do, they start to take stuff away. If we’re not careful, we’re going to lose our area and our identification here.”