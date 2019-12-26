NEBRASKA’S ONLY BLACK BI-WEEKLY NEWSPAPER
Established July 9, 1938
Let’s Talk Numbers

12/26/19

Compiled by Lynn Sanchez, Special Projects Editor

Originally published October 18, 2019

38th: Omaha’s position among the top 100 most segregated metropolitan areas in the United States. (2010 Census)

21.4: The percentage of Black Omahans who live in high poverty neighborhoods. By comparison, 6.9% of Whites and 14.3% of Hispanics live in such neighborhoods. (2010 Census) 

1936: The year redlining maps were commissioned and created, officially ghettoizing North Omaha. This action was not imposed on unwilling White residents by an overbearing outside entity; local actions had concentrated the population of poor immigrant and Black citizens here since the city was founded.  

23 out of 100: The number of low income housing units available versus the number who qualify for them. (FHEA)

Virtually Zero: Amount of affordable housing available outside of Northeast and Southeast Omaha

Virtually Zero:  The percentage of affordable housing currently required to be included in new developments.  

$63,062:  Median income of Omaha’s overall population in 2017.*    *forbes.com/places/ne/omaha

$20,754:  Median income for residents of North Omaha, 68111.**                     **city-data.com/income/income-omaha-nebraska

 

$108,927: Median real estate price for homes located in 68111, which is less expensive than 75.3% of Nebraska neighborhoods and 81.7% of all U.S. neighborhoods.

$43,000: The average property value in zip code 68111 

$161,000: The average property value in midtown 68106

$285,500: The average is property value near Glenn Cunningham Lake 68118 (Zillow.com)