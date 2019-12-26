Let’s Talk Numbers
12/26/19
Compiled by Lynn Sanchez, Special Projects Editor
Originally published October 18, 2019
38th: Omaha’s position among the top 100 most segregated metropolitan areas in the United States. (2010 Census)
21.4: The percentage of Black Omahans who live in high poverty neighborhoods. By comparison, 6.9% of Whites and 14.3% of Hispanics live in such neighborhoods. (2010 Census)
1936: The year redlining maps were commissioned and created, officially ghettoizing North Omaha. This action was not imposed on unwilling White residents by an overbearing outside entity; local actions had concentrated the population of poor immigrant and Black citizens here since the city was founded.
23 out of 100: The number of low income housing units available versus the number who qualify for them. (FHEA)
Virtually Zero: Amount of affordable housing available outside of Northeast and Southeast Omaha
Virtually Zero: The percentage of affordable housing currently required to be included in new developments.
$63,062: Median income of Omaha’s overall population in 2017.* *forbes.com/places/ne/omaha
$20,754: Median income for residents of North Omaha, 68111.** **city-data.com/income/income-omaha-nebraska