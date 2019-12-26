Let’s Talk Numbers

The percentage of Black Omahans who live in high poverty neighborhoods. By comparison, 6.9% of Whites and 14.3% of Hispanics live in such neighborhoods. (2010 Census)

The percentage of Black Omahans who live in high poverty neighborhoods. By comparison, 6.9% of Whites and 14.3% of Hispanics live in such neighborhoods. (2010 Census)

The percentage of Black Omahans who live in high poverty neighborhoods. By comparison, 6.9% of Whites and 14.3% of Hispanics live in such neighborhoods. (2010 Census)