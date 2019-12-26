Glossary of Terms

AFFH, “AFFIRMATIVELY FURTHER FAIR HOUSING”

“Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing means taking meaningful actions that, taken together, address significant disparities in housing needs and in access to opportunity, replacing segregated living patterns with truly integrated and balanced living patterns, transforming racially and ethnically concentrated areas of poverty into areas of opportunity, and fostering and maintaining compliance with civil rights and fair housing laws.” ( https://affh.cityofomaha.org/ )

“The Final Rule” is a 101 page document published by HUD in 2015 pertaining to the Fair Housing Act.“ Established in the Fair Housing Act of 1968, the law directs HUD and its program participants to affirmatively further the Act’s goals of promoting fair housing and equal opportunity. (The Final Rule) aims to provide all HUD grantees with clear guidelines and the data that will help them to achieve those goals, because no child’s ZIP code should determine her opportunity to achieve.” www.huduser.gov

ALL ON THE LINE / REDISTRICTING U

Anti-gerrymandering Initiative announced by former president Obama on August 26, 2019. “…Obama unveiled Redistricting U on Twitter as an in-person training arm of the All on the Line project, a grassroots advocacy campaign fighting for fair electoral maps ahead of the 2020 census count and redistricting in 2021.” (LATimes Aug. 27, 2019)

“Redistricting U is our free, in-person organizing training initiative. We’re sending dedicated trainers to cities across the country to train volunteers, give them the tools to impact the redistricting process in their state, hear from them on how to best make change in their communities, and empower them to be leaders in the movement for fair maps.” ( https://allontheline.org/redistrictingu/ )

ANNEXATION (“MUNICIPAL ANNEXATION”)

“The process whereby a city expands its boundaries to include a specific geographic area. Most states require a public vote be held within the city and the area to be annexed in order to determine public approval.” ( http://www.investorwords.com/ )

Regarding Omaha: “….Nebraska Code Section 14-117 declares: “The corporate limits of any city of the metropolitan class shall be fixed and determined by ordinance by the council of such city.” Omaha is a “city of the metropolitan class,” and this procedural provision of the annexation statute thus authorizes the Omaha City Council to unilaterally annex qualifying areas. The statutory process makes no mention of a procedural requirement common to annexation statutes, for approval by voter referendum.” (Palma Joy Strand, “ Mirror, Mirror on the Wall… Reflections on Fairness and Housing in the Omaha-Council Bluffs Region.)

CAPITAL GAINS

A tax levied on profit from the sale of property or an investment. (Oxford Dictionary)

CHARETTE

“The intense final effort made by architectural students to complete their solutions to a given architectural problem in an allotted time or the period in which such an effort is made.” https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/charette

CITY CHARTER

“A city charter or town charter (generically, municipal charter) is a legal document (charter) establishing a municipality such as a city or town. The concept developed in Europe during the Middle Ages. ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Municipal_charter )

“The city charter is the driving document behind what the aldermen (aka councilmen) can and can’t do. This document outlines the scope of what the government does as a whole, including its rules and responsibilities to the citizens, and what powers and checks guide and define the council. These duties and responsibilities can be summed up as ‘Do the very best to represent your constituents only after you’ve seen to the needs of the city as a whole.’” (https://people.howstuffworks.com/government/local-politics/city-council1.htm)

CITY COUNCIL

“Aldermen, or councilors, generally act as the legislative branch of the city government, as well as its policy-making body. The council also looks to the city’s goals, major projects and infrastructure improvements ranging from community growth to land use to finances and strategic planning. ( https://people.howstuffworks.com/government/local-politics/city-council1.htm ) https://citycouncil.cityofomaha.org/

DOUGLAS COUNTY ASSESSOR

(in 2020, Diane Battiato leads both the Douglas County Assessor’s office and Registrar of Deeds. http://www.dcassessor.org/)

“Every few years — usually three — assessors estimate the value of each parcel of real property (with the general exception of schools, churches and charities) in the county. Real property is the combination of land and any structures on it. Every vacant lot, apartment complex, strip mall and home has a value; the assessor estimates that value based on the current real estate. In between these three-year pushes, the assessor identifies overlooked properties and locates and contacts the owners. The assessor also creates value assessments for new construction and determines whether any reassessment is in order when a property changes ownership. The assessor compiles all of these property values into an assessment roll, which is a master list of the value of all the real property in a given county or jurisdiction.” ( https://people.howstuffworks.com/government/local-politics/county-assessor.htm )

DOUGLAS COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

The Election Commission is responsible for conducting elections for all political subdivisions within the county. It is responsible for registering voters, providing early voting ballots, locating polling places, and staffing the polls with over 2,000 poll workers for each state-wide election. Polling place information available by address: http://www.votedouglascounty.com/polling_place_information.aspx

Contact Information: 225 North 115th Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68154 Phone: (402) 444-VOTE (8683) Fax: (402) 444-4181

DOUGLAS COUNTY REGISTRAR OF DEEDS

(Currently Diane Battiato leads both the Douglas County Assessor’s office and Registrar of Deeds https://www.dcregisterofdeeds.org/) “Recorder of deeds or deeds registry is a government office tasked with maintaining public records and documents, especially records relating to real estate ownership that provide persons other than the owner of a property with real rights over that property.

GENTRIFICATION

“The process of repairing and rebuilding homes and businesses in a deteriorating area (such as an urban neighborhood) accompanied by an influx of middle-class or affluent people and that often results in the displacement of earlier, usually poorer residents.” (Merriam Webster Dictionary)

GERRYMANDERING

“A practice intended to establish a political advantage for a particular party or group by manipulating district boundaries. The term is named after Elbridge Gerry , who, as Governor of Massachusetts in 1812, signed a bill that created a partisan district in the Boston area that was compared to the shape of a mythological salamander. In addition to achieving desired electoral results for a particular party, gerrymandering may be used to help or hinder a particular demographic, such as a political, ethnic, racial, linguistic, religious, or class group.” Wikipedia

HOLC, HOME OWNERS LOAN CORPORATION

“The Home Owners’ Loan Corporation was a government-sponsored corporation created as part of the New Deal. The corporation was established in 1933 by the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation Act under the leadership of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Its purpose was to refinance home mortgages currently in default to prevent foreclosure.” (Wikipedia)

“Eighty years ago, a federal agency, the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC), created “Residential Security” maps of major American cities. These maps document how loan officers, appraisers and real estate professionals evaluated mortgage lending risk during the era immediately before the surge of suburbanization in the 1950’s. Neighborhoods considered high risk or “Hazardous” were often “redlined” by lending institutions, denying them access to capital investment which could improve the housing and economic opportunity of (the) residents.” (National Community Reinvestment Commission, NCRC.org)

FHEA, FAIR HOUSING EQUITY ASSESSMENT

Program of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. “The purpose of the FHEA was to identify baseline conditions for fair housing, equity, and opportunity across our region.” (ourregion.org)

HUD: HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT

“HUD was established in 1965. It is a cabinet-level government agency, meaning that the agency’s head, called the secretary, is appointed by the president and approved by a simple majority vote in the Senate, then holds that position until a new president takes office. The current HUD secretary is Ben Carson.

(HUD’s purpose) is to provide housing and community development assistance and to make sure everyone has access to “fair and equal” housing. To achieve these goals, it runs or participates in many programs intended to support homeownership, increase safe and affordable rental housing, reduce homelessness and fight housing discrimination.” Investopedia

LEVY

“To assess; to seize or collect. To levy a tax is to assess a property and set the rate of taxation.” ( www.investorwords.com )

LIVEABILITY

“A livable community is one that is safe and secure, has affordable and appropriate housing and transportation options, and has supportive community features and services. Once in place, those resources enhance personal independence; allow residents to age in place; and foster residents’ engagement in the community’s civic, economic, and social life.” (The Policy Book: AARP Public Policies)

METROPOLITAN AREA

Metropolitan statistical areas are defined as consisting of one or more adjacent counties or county equivalents with at least one urban core area meeting relevant population thresholds, plus adjacent territory that has a high degree of social and economic integration with the core, as measured by commuting ties. A metropolitan statistical area has at least one urban core with a population of at least 50,000

MUNICIPAL BONDS

A municipal bond is a debt security issued by a state, municipality or county to finance its capital expenditures, including the construction of highways, bridges or schools. Municipal bonds are exempt from federal taxes and most state and local taxes, making them especially attractive to people in high income tax brackets. (Investopedia.com)

OPPORTUNITY ZONES

Qualified Opportunity Zones were created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. These zones are designed to spur economic development and job creation in distressed communities throughout the country and U.S. possessions by providing tax benefits to investors who invest eligible capital into these communities. Taxpayers may defer tax on eligible capital gains by making an appropriate investment in a Qualified Opportunity Fund and meeting other requirements. (https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/opportunity-zones-frequently-asked-questions)

PIDs or PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICTS

“…Similiar to Sanitary Improvement Districts (SIDs) in a number of ways, differ from SIDs in that public improvements include “the development, rehabilitation , or expansion of affordable housing” along with other infrastructure investments.” PIDs are also created by the governing body of the municipality or country, though private entities may initiate the process through petition.” (Palma Joy Strand, “ Mirror, Mirror on the Wall… Reflections on Fairness and Housing in the Omaha-Council Bluffs Region.)

REDLINING

Redlining refers to actual lines on actual maps created in a 1935 New Deal program by the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC) for all cities with a population over 400,000. The program was one of many created meet the “Three R’s” — relief, reform, and recovery from the Great Depression.

Redline maps were used to protect banks from future foreclosure and bad loans. HOLC officials would come to a city and consult with (White) bankers and realtors and based on their expertise, create a map of the city that showed economic areas where loan repayment would be most secure. The name comes color coding on the maps:

Green = Best

Blue = Still Desirable

Yellow = Definitely Declining

Red = Hazardous

Not by coincidence, Redlined areas were areas that were most heavily populated by minority residents, particularly poor Blacks and Hispanics. “In the 1960s, sociologist John McKnight coined the term “redlining” to describe the discriminatory practice of fencing off areas where banks would avoid investments based on community demographics. During the heyday of redlining, the areas most frequently discriminated against were black inner city neighborhoods.” (Wikipedia)

SEGREGATION

The separation or isolation of a race, class, or ethnic group by enforced or voluntary residence in a restricted area, by barriers to social intercourse, by separate educational facilities, or by other discriminatory means; The separation for special treatment or observation of individuals or items from a larger group. (Merriam Webster Dictionary)

“The Institute (for Child, Youth and Family Policy of the Heller School at Brandeis University) measures segregation using a dissimilarity index with a value of 0% denoting total integration and 100% total segregation. Omaha, with a Black-White dissimilarity index of 61.3%, is the 38th most segregated metropolitan area in the United States. In terms of Hispanic/non-Hispanic White segregation, Omaha is the 30th most segregated area nationally, with a dissimilarity index of 48.8%.” (Palma Joy Strand, “ Mirror, Mirror on the Wall… Reflections on Fairness and Housing in the Omaha-Council Bluffs Region.)

SIDs: SANITARY IMPROVEMENT DISTRICTS

A Sanitary Improvement District (SID) is a concept created by Nebraska statutes that allows development in an area which otherwise lacks the infrastructure to support new development and creates a means to finance it, such as when a developer buys land for a housing development that is not yet annexed or part of a city. For this reason, SIDs have been a popular tool for development in Douglas and Sarpy Counties in Nebraska.

Because the property in a SID is not part of a city, the SID will construct and maintain public improvements necessary for a new development such as streets, sewers, water systems, power (utilities), and public parks. An SID may also contract for fire and rescue, police, library, and similar services instead of supplying its own. To finance these improvements and services, an SID may issue bonds, levy taxes, and special assessments against property within the SID and charge property owners for services provided. The SID is required to prepare an annual report reflecting such information. ( https://www.woodsaitken.com/important-points-sellers-buyers-real-property-sid/ )

TIF, TAX INCREMENT FINANCING

Tax Increment Financing (TIF) is a public financing method that is used as a subsidy for redevelopment, infrastructure, and other community-improvement projects in many countries, including the United States. Through the use of TIF, municipalities typically divert future property tax revenue increases from a defined area or district toward an economic development project or public improvement project in the community. TIF subsidies are not appropriated directly from a city’s budget, but the city incurs loss through foregone tax revenue