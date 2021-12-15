What would life be like without mistakes?

Dr. James L. Snyder If somebody has not made mistakes in life, I would have to give that award to the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. I suppose she does make mistakes, but she knows how to fix them before anybody notices them. I wish I knew how she does that. I remember several years ago a mistake I made. I planned to fill up my truck with gas for the week. Driving to the gas station, I thought of something I needed to pick up at Publix, which was on the way. So I stopped, went in and bought the item I wanted and then went out to get in my truck and go get some gas. As I turned the key to start the engine, it did not start. I looked at the fuel tank gauge and saw that it had passed empty, and according to that, the truck was out of gas. I sat in the truck staring at my cell phone. I knew what I had to do, but I didn’t want to do it. In a few minutes, I tried to start it again, and I had the same result. Quietly sitting in the truck, I continued staring at my cell phone. I had no option at the time. I had to do what I had to do. So, I called the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. “My dear,” I said as sweetly as possible, which is above my pay grade, “could you get a can of gasoline and bring it to me? I’m over here at Publix.” I heard silence on the other end, and then I heard chuckling. “Are you telling me,” she said, trying not to chuckle, “that your truck is out of gas?” “No,” I said sarcastically, “I just want to know if you can bring me a can of gasoline to Publix.” “Oh,” she said, “I might be able to get over there in about three hours.” I hung up the phone and sat in my truck thinking that I had a three-hour wait until she got there with the gas for the truck. On my fourth deep sigh, I saw my wife driving her van and park right next to my truck. I saw her through the window with the biggest smile I’ve ever seen her wear. She got out of her van and said, “Is this the truck that’s out of gas?” She got a can of gas out of her van and set it down next to my truck. I picked it up and emptied it into my truck’s gas tank. When finished, I put the can back in her van and closed the door. Then, I looked at her and simply said, “Thank you so much for your help.” She chuckled and said, “Do you think you ought to go and fill your truck up with gas now?” Being all out of mistakes at this point, I told her, “I’m going right now and fill this truck up with as much gas as I can get.” I like what David said, “Who can understand his errors? cleanse thou me from secret faults” (Psalm 19:12). It’s one thing to deal with the mistakes at hand, but it’s another thing to be cleansed from secret faults. So I’m learning to deal with the mistakes that I don’t know I’m making each day. Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, Ocala, FL 34472, where he lives with his wife.