July 19, 2022
Stable Gray to Celebrate Grand Opening of Second Location with Ribbon Cutting￼

Stable Gray to Celebrate Grand Opening of Second Location with Ribbon Cutting￼

Stable Gray is excited to hold a ribbon cutting to mark the grand opening of their second location on Friday, July 1. The new office, located at 2520 N 24th St., will also serve as the company’s new headquarters. The public is invited to attend the celebration, which will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will include refreshments and an office tour. 

“There are so many great things going on in North Omaha, where our founders were born and raised,” shared Candy Zollicoffer with Stable Gray. “We firmly believe in the economic future of our city, and the historic 24th and Lake Street corridor is the perfect place to start building strong brands for our diverse communities.”

Having recently been honored as Small Business of the Year through the Greater Omaha Chamber’s Business Excellence Awards, Stable Gray is thrilled to continue growing in the Omaha community and helping small businesses build the brand of their dreams.

Stable Gray was founded in 2015 by CharDale Barnes and Theardis Young to help small businesses build strong brands at affordable prices. The efforts of Stable Gray have evolved from providing a few simple media services to pioneering some of the most innovative branding solutions in the industry. Learn more by contacting Candy Zollicoffer at (402) 965-1726 / candy@stablegray.com or visiting www.stablegray.com.

