November 3, 2022
Charles-Drew-Covid-19-Vaccination-Information-Omaha-NE

Omaha Mobile Stage

Registration is open for three September dates of the Omaha Mobile Stage Youth Talent Show, modeled after the city’s beloved Good Fellows Show Wagon. 

The talent show is open to youth ages 3 to 18 and all performing arts disciplines. Performances are limited to 4 minutes and are judged on talent, originality, and showmanship. 

The project’s predecessor, Show Wagon, began in 1952 and lasted for 59 years as a City of Omaha Parks Department program. In its heyday in the 1970s, the Show Wagon drew hundreds of contestants and thousands of audience members from the Omaha area and beyond. 

  • OMS Youth Talent Show at Gene Leahy Mall, Friday, September 9, Open to all dance disciplines – FREE
  • OMS Youth Talent Show at Gifford Park, Saturday, September 17, 33rd and Cass St Field, Open to all performing arts disciplines – FREE
  • OMS Youth Talent Show at Bryant Center, Sunday, September 18, 2417 Grant St , Open to all performing arts disciplines – FREE

For more information about the OMS Youth Talent Show and Registration, visit https://omahamobilestage.org/talent/

Omaha Mobile Stage is a mobile, community venue for performing artists of all ages, and a teaching venue to train the next generation of creatives. OMS is an accessible, adaptable and easily transportable venue created from a repurposed 18-foot box truck. 

The 2022 talent show Presenting Sponsors are the Nebraska Arts Council, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Omaha Public Schools Foundation. 

About Author

Pranjal Doorwar

