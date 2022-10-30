North Omaha Summer Arts (NOSA)

The Garden Walk

Visit sublime flower and vegetable gardens

Meet gardeners, farmers and conservationists

Sample fresh foods and refreshments

See handmade quilts

Enjoy live music

We (NOSA) have decided to do something different this year.

We still love and represent art. Art comes in many different forms.

Come and join us at our first annual

Garden Walk

Saturday, August 20

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.(Noon)

Participating sites:

Washington Branch Library, Metropolitan Community College, Church of the Resurrection, Lutheran Service Corps, No More Empty Pots. Florence Branch Library

Take a stroll down North 30th Street and experience a sweet and positive look at what we can do in sustaining our earth …. our children’s earth, our food system: fresh, healthy, whether growing food ourselves or getting it from farmers in the community that care.

•Experience the beauty and peace of flowers

•Leam the healing power of food and herbs

•Get busy taking care of our environment, our earth, in bite sizes

•Meet conservators, gardeners and farmers

•Along the way, see a beautiful quilt exhibit

•Listen to the soothing sounds of the cello and more

Brought to you by:

Pamela Jo Berry, NOSA (North Omaha Summer Arts) and all of the sites and facilitators making The Garden Walk happen.

What a wonderful display of nature and art.