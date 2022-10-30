Get The Paper:
At Home
Digitally
Make A Donation
At Home
Digitally
Make A Donation
November 3, 2022
The-Omaha-Star-Official-Logo
Charles-Drew-Covid-19-Vaccination-Information-Omaha-NE

North Omaha Summer Arts (NOSA)

The Garden Walk

Visit sublime flower and vegetable gardens

Meet gardeners, farmers and conservationists

Sample fresh foods and refreshments

See handmade quilts

Enjoy live music 

We (NOSA) have decided to do something different this year. 

We still love and represent art. Art comes in many different forms. 

Come and join us at our first annual

Garden Walk  

Saturday, August 20

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.(Noon)

Participating sites: 

Washington Branch Library, Metropolitan Community College, Church of the Resurrection, Lutheran Service Corps, No More Empty Pots. Florence Branch Library

Take a stroll down North 30th Street and experience a sweet and positive look at what we can do in sustaining our earth …. our children’s earth, our food system: fresh, healthy, whether growing food ourselves or getting it from farmers in the community that care. 

•Experience the beauty and peace of flowers 

•Leam the healing power of food and herbs

•Get busy taking care of our environment, our earth, in bite sizes

•Meet conservators, gardeners and farmers

•Along the way, see a beautiful quilt exhibit 

•Listen to the soothing sounds of the cello and more

Brought to you by: 

Pamela Jo Berry, NOSA (North Omaha Summer Arts) and all of the sites and facilitators making The Garden Walk happen.

What a wonderful display of nature and art.

About Author

Pranjal Doorwar

Related Posts

News Entertainment

2021 Native Omaha Days Festival

The Native Omaha Days Organizing Committee is diligently working on activities

the-omaha-star-avatarOmaha Star
March 10, 2021
Entertainment Lifestyle Syndicated

Nigerian Refugee Turned Survival To Success As

Kingsley Kabari was a penniless teen when he arrived in America.

zenger.news
May 28, 2021
Entertainment Lifestyle Syndicated

A Year In The Death Of George

A year after the police murder set off protests and violence,

zenger.news
May 28, 2021
Entertainment Lifestyle Syndicated

Big Ali: From The Penitentiary To The

Newark street legend now provides security for some of the biggest

zenger.news
June 1, 2021
Entertainment Lifestyle Syndicated

Randall Bailey Hoping To Satisfy His Sweet

Once known as boxing’s hardest puncher, Bailey hopes to lure Mosley

zenger.news
June 1, 2021

Proudly Serving Our Community for Over  80 Years

Email:

publisher@omahastarinc.com

Phone:

402.346.4041

Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

Community

Entertainment

News

Religion