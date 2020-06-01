Anatomy of a Real Estate Deal

By Lynn Sanchez

If “Development” were a game, it would honestly be the worst game ever.

Development is played by hundreds of self-serving players with a labyrinth of rules and regulations. It Frankensteins together the strategy of Chess, the ruthlessness of Monopoly, the unexpected consequences of SimCity and the mind-numbing confusion of playing “Settlers of Catan” when you don’t really understand the rules.

The game can go on for years, though many people would likely quit in disgust after the first 10 minutes.

The term “development” is tossed around constantly in this series, but unless you work in city planning, real estate or have fought city hall, you probably don’t know the particulars of how the sausage gets made. This admittedly highly simplified step-by-step is designed for non-professionals to clarify the players, process and financial realities development brings.

THE PLAYERS

The Community

North Omaha residents come to the table with the most to lose. The history of segregation in Omaha and apparent lack of will by city government to properly reinvest in the neighborhood has left many discouraged and questioning whether they really have a voice in the process. (Exhibit A: The North Freeway) Because of higher poverty rates, as a group there is less access to capital and less ability to borrow than any of the other players. There is also disagreement on the best way forward. The challenge: Balance thoughtful development and community wealth with gentrification and displacement that would irrevocably erase an essential part of North Omaha.

Private Developers

Private Developers borrow and/or put up the money to buy land, finance real estate deals and build projects, orchestrating the process of development from beginning to end. Their goal is profit, and although they may take it upon themselves, there is no specific requirement for civic responsibility. Typical projects include commercial and retail buildings, rehabbing historic structures, single family homes or apartments. Private developers share the burden of financial risk, but also may profit handsomely.

Nonprofit Organizations

Local nonprofits such as the Omaha Municipal Land Bank, Holy Name Housing Corporation, Omaha Habitat for Humanity, 75 North, Notre Dame Housing, and Gesu Housing have been instrumental in increasing the affordable housing stock in east Omaha. Nonprofits are eligible to receive federal funding such as Community Development Block Grants. However, with federal funding comes burdensome regulation requirements such as monitoring long term benefit to the community which can strain staffing resources.

City of Omaha

The City is a huge system of interdependent departments. A few of the departments involved in development include:

THE PLANNING DEPARTMENT

Staff analyzes and guides proposed developments in alignment with the City Master Plan (a document showing community as it is today and priorities for future development) and the Consolidated Plan (development relating to federal funding). Sub-departments of the Planning Department include:

Code administration

Permitting

Inspections

Occupational Licensing

Planning Board

THE CITY COUNCIL



This is a board of elected officials who vote to adopt, amend or repeal ordinances to enforce the city charter. They approve the budget, make or confirm appointments, provide for an independent audit and other necessary actions consistent with the charter. Their meetings are open to the public and live-streamed on the city website.

THE PROCESS

Permitting

Each project is unique and goes through a development review process to make sure it meets zoning and code requirements. Permits may cost up to several hundred dollars apiece.

Public Input

Citizens are invited to give input before the Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, City Council and special meetings.



Financing

Once a project is approved by the City, private, for-profit developers generally apply for a bank loan to cover 60-70% of project costs, and pay for the remainder themselves.

Some of the costs of typical development where everything has been approved and zoned:

Acquiring the site

Hiring engineers and architects to design

Construction costs

Profit

The lender compares comparable units and lease rates in an area before approving the loan.

Non-profit developers

Non-profits generally use some federal grant dollars to fund projects. Some sources commonly used for Omaha development include:

Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

Tax Increment Financing (TIF)

HOME Program

Community Development Block Grants (CDBG)

Because of its population size, the City of Omaha qualifies as an “Entitlement Community,” entitled to receive annual grants. (In this case, the word “entitlement” does not refer to protected classes of people but only to the size of the city or county.) Smaller cities and counties are categorized as “Non-entitlement.”

Another caveat: Federal money attaches regulations to the ENTIRE pot of money for development, even if it makes up only a small percentage of the total. Regulations may include:

Environmental review, umbrella and site-specific

Historical review

Davis-Bacon wage rates which add 30% to costs

Ongoing monitoring such as income and rent limits in housing

Fair Housing regulations

U.S. Department of Treasury

The Department of Treasury administers its own incentives for developers through the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund

New Markets Tax Credit

New Markets Tax Credit was designed to increase the flow of capital to businesses and low income communities by providing a modest tax incentive to private investors.

U.S. Department of Housing and Community Development

Low Income Housing Tax Credit

The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit goes to real estate developers and investors. Created by the The Tax Reform Act of 1986, the LIHTC program is designed to encourage the private sector to invest in the construction and rehabilitation of housing for low and moderate-income individuals and families.

Nebraska Economic Development

Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF)

NAHTF is a resource to help increase the supply and improve the quality of affordable housing in Nebraska. The NAHTF provides matching funds for federal resources and aims to serve the lowest income individuals for the longest period of time.