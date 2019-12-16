A Recap of Omaha Art and Racism

By Leo Adam Biga

Originally published October 4, 2019

“These documents show us that for many it is easy to rally against blatant and overt acts of discrimination, but far more difficult to shift the contours of one’s own heart and displace our subtle biases.” –Ashley Howard

Southern blacks in the Great Migration found in Omaha opportunities alongside de facto Jim Crow constraints. Block-busting, red lining, housing covenants and unfair lending practices confined blacks within tightly drawn perimeters. White flight fed this division. Exclusionary hiring practices denied blacks jobs or put artificial ceilings on promotion. Unequal educational resources put black children at a disadvantage. Privilege and fear disconnected whites from black lives. Welcome to insidious segregation and discrimination, Midwest-style, in the pre-Woke era.

Thus, conditions were ripe for Augustana Lutheran Church’s white congregation to splinter when progressive pastor Bill Youngdahl urged fellowship with members of neighboring black churches Hope Lutheran and Calvin Memorial Presbyterian. The dramatic rupture was starkly captured in the Oscar-nominated 1966 documentary “A Time for Burning.” PBS broadcast the film. CBS produced a followup special report, “A Time for Building.”

This low-key apartheid also explained why a liberal white woman, Lois Mark Stalvey, needed educating about the challenge a professional black couple faced trying to find housing outside the designated ghetto. While her pro-integration efforts elicited backlash from the white establishment, the black couple enlisted allies to beat the system at its own game. It’s all described in Stalvey’s 1970 book “The Education of a WASP.” Before he was a state senator, Ernie Chambers played a key role in each project. In the film he articulated hard truths about mistreatment of blacks by “good Christians.” He also foretells the pastor’s fate. In the book a character based on him educates Stalvey to harsh realities facing aspirational blacks. Both works remain relevant in today’s polarized and racialized culture. Since their

release, they’ve been used in many educational forums.

While A Time for Burning and “The Education of a WASP” clearly reflect the earnestness with which some Omahans approached the ‘race question’ in the 1960s, they also expose the limitations of well-meaning people. The central tension in each is

not between black and white per se, but in the chasm between possessing right ideas and implementing right action,” said University of Iowa historian and Omaha native Ashley Howard. Excerpts from the film and themes from the book appear in

a new documentary, Out of Omaha, garnering the kind of attention the earlier works did five decades ago. It portrays twin brothers Darcell and Darrell Trotter escaping the undertow of poverty, addiction and gang violence that emerged in the 1980s and lingers today. Much as Jersey embedded himself in the turmoil of a divided church, director Clay Tweel and producer Ryan Johnston, a native Nebraskan, took an intimate dive into the urban chaos the Trotters lived in. “A Time for Burning really was one of the original pieces of inspiration for ‘Out of Omaha,'” said Johnston. “What makes it sad is how much the times and the culture have changed, but in a lot of ways things really haven’t changed. The film depicts two Omahas: the Omaha have’s and the Omaha have-not’s.” Jersey also sees the same problems still in play. “Unfortunately, the parallel between then and now is shockingly close. A Time for Burning is not about extreme racism or fire hoses or killing or denying anything. It’s about a church council woman in the film saying she wants Jesus to do everything for blacks, only she doesn’t want to sit next to them. That was the tragedy then. That’s the tragedy now. It’s hard for people to see other people in a favorable way if they’ve been trained to see them in a different way.”

A group of black teenagers accepted an invitation to attend services at Augustana. Their presence caused friction among some members. As the film shows, Jersey said, “Those African American kids weren’t angered but bewildered.” Johnice Orduna was in that youth contingent. All these years later, she said, “I’m still dealing with the same frustration of, Why don’t they get it?” For her, she said, Burning illustrates racism is “still there, just a little more hidden, a little better couched, but it’s still burning. The film reminds us we’re not there yet. It’s not a short war. I’m not going to see it ended in my lifetime,”

In laying bare a church wrestling with its racism, the film shamed and angered many Augustana members. Some left. Rev. Vic Schoonover came to heal the wounds and promote an inclusionary ministry. This time it worked. A half-century later, Out of Omaha focuses on Darcell Trotter navigating the ensnarements of systemic racism that target and entrap young Black men. The doc moves beyond abstraction and rhetoric, Johnston said, to follow Darcell, a former Avenue Scholar, as he narrowly escapes pitfalls to join his brother in Grand Island, where they run a contracting business today. Darcell, a single father who aspires to a music-film career, said the only way to move past differences is for people “to come

together and have communication.”

He said the key to breaking generational poverty is “education and financial literacy.” Until society moves past thinking “it’s somebody else’s problem,” he said the cycle will continue because “it’s everybody’s problem.” Said Ryan Johnston, “My hope is that people will take the chance to walk in Darcell’s shoes a little while.”

Lois Stalvey attempted walking in the shoes of Creighton University professor Dr. Claude Organ and his wife Betty. Her bid to smooth the way for the black couple integrating the Rockbrook neighborhood was rebuffed by realtors and residents. The Organs warned her of it. They warned, too, of reprisals. Sure enough, Lois Stalvey’s mate, Ben Stalvey, got demoted at work and transferred to a lesser post in Philadelphia. A few years later, Bill Youngdahl’s radical welcoming theology alienated and scared enough Augustana members to get him fired. As anguished parishioner Ray Christensen moved from resistance to advocacy, he and his wife were exiled for supporting interracial outreach. They left Omaha. Meanwhile. Paul Organ secretly bought property and secured a loan through white doctor friends so he could build a home where he wanted without interference. The family broke ground on their Florence home in 1964. “We had the house built before they (opponents) knew it,” Betty Organ recalled. Integrating the area upset some. One evening a cross was burned in front of the house. “I just couldn’t believe someone did that thing,” she said of the hate crime.

In Philly the Stalveys lived in a mixed neighborhood and enrolled their kids in predominantly African-American inner city public schools. Lois began writing pieces for the Philadelphia Bulletin that she expanded into WASP.” At the time she wrote this book it was not a popular thing,” Ernie Chambers said. She became a symbol of white guilt. Her husband developed and implemented affirmative action plans. WASP and Burning still resonate, Ashley Howard said, because they depict average people grappling with the age-old issue of identifying with the other. “These documents show us that for many it is easy to rally against blatant and overt acts of discrimination, but far more difficult to shift the contours of one’s own heart and displace our subtle biases.”

Today, blacks relatively live, work, attend school, worship and play where they desire. Yet geographic-economic segregation persists. Disproportionate numbers live in poverty, lack upwardly mobile job skills, do not finish school, head single-parent homes and have criminal histories in a justice system that mass profiles and incarcerates black males. Many blacks have been denied the real estate boom that’s come to define wealth for most of white America. Thus, the beat goes on and the fight for justice continues.

A Time for Burning

Out of Omaha Trailer