Established July 9, 1938 Nebraska's Only Black Weekly Newspaper Member of National Newspaper Association
So glad the Omaha Star is now offering pdf downloads of their issues! This makes the paper even easier to access. I love being able to save articles about friends or upcoming events. For just $1.50, this is a true bargain.
Love the front page! Awesome job Omaha Star Staff
This paper has contributed much to black life in Omaha and, along with its predeceddor the Omaha Monitor, was on the cutting edge of ushering in Black awareness (such that it is). Now is time to share that history with others.
Copyright © 2017